Get an early start on Roanoke’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Fesitval and join our 29th annual Shamrock Hill Run! Our popular 5K chip-timed race (and 1-Mile Walk/Run) starts at 8:30 a.m., finishing in plenty of time for you to walk downtown for the 11 a.m. parade start! Free and convenient parking at the school.