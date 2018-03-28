SHANNON MCNALLY & ERIN COSTELO

to Google Calendar - SHANNON MCNALLY & ERIN COSTELO - 2018-03-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - SHANNON MCNALLY & ERIN COSTELO - 2018-03-28 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SHANNON MCNALLY & ERIN COSTELO - 2018-03-28 19:30:00 iCalendar - SHANNON MCNALLY & ERIN COSTELO - 2018-03-28 19:30:00

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

With a time-stopping voice, born in New York but simultaneously roughed up and refined by New Orleans and Mississippi, Shannon McNally has cut a singular path through the musical landscape – one that includes a Grammy nomination and a place on the stage with a who’s who of rock, country and soul.

$12 in Advance | $15 Day of Show

Info
The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - SHANNON MCNALLY & ERIN COSTELO - 2018-03-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - SHANNON MCNALLY & ERIN COSTELO - 2018-03-28 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SHANNON MCNALLY & ERIN COSTELO - 2018-03-28 19:30:00 iCalendar - SHANNON MCNALLY & ERIN COSTELO - 2018-03-28 19:30:00