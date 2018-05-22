Shared Space
Virginia Western Community College, Fralin Center 3094 Colonial Ave., S.W., Roanoke, Virginia 24015
A panel discussion led by best-selling author of "Factory Man", "Truevine" and upcoming "Dopesick", Beth Macy, supported by substance abuse prevention specialists, mental health providers and families directly affected by loss created by substance abuse.
The discussion will begin at 6 p.m. but please join a reception, including light refreshments, starting at 5:30 p.m.
