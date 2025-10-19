× Expand Courtesy Harvester Performance Center

Shaun Cassidy was born into a show business family. His father, Jack Cassidy, was a Tony Award winning actor and singer while his mother, Shirley Jones, is an Academy Award winner and star of three of the greatest movie musicals of all time: Oklahoma, Carousel, and The Music Man. Shirley Jones would go on to star in the hit television series The Partridge Family alongside Shaun’s late half-brother, David, so few were surprised when Shaun followed in his family’s illustrious footsteps.

While still in high school, Shaun signed a contract with Warner Brothers records. This led to three multi-platinum albums and numerous top ten hits including Da Doo Ron Ron, That's Rock 'n Roll, Hey Deanie, and Do You Believe in Magic? Shaun received a Grammy nomination for his efforts and performed at every major arena in the country including Houston’s Astrodome and New York’s Madison Square Garden. Almost concurrently, he starred in the ABC television series The Hardy Boys Mysteries. Having exploded as the biggest teen idol of the late 1970’s, performing might have remained Shaun’s exclusive career path, but while appearing on Broadway in the hit musical Blood Brothers, Shaun wrote his first television pilot, American Gothic, opening the door to an even more successful career behind the scenes.

When American Gothic (starring Gary Cole and Sarah Paulson) premiered, the New York Times called it “The most original new show of the season.” Shaun would go on to write and produce a number of critically acclaimed television series including Roar with Heath Ledger, The Agency, Cold Case, Invasion, Cover Me, Emerald City, and most recently, New Amsterdam, which recently completed a five-year-run on NBC/Netflix.

Shaun has always viewed his family as his anchor. His wife, Tracey, her family, Shaun’s brothers, his nieces and nephews, and his seven extraordinary children all combine to give him a level of love and satisfaction that’s the foundation for every other aspect of his life. Yes, Thanksgiving is big deal at the Cassidy house, and Shaun and Tracey are grateful to have enjoyed many at their home in the wine country of Santa Barbara, surrounded by rolling hills, ancient oaks, and more kids and animals than they can count.

Shaun Cassidy’s last major arena tour ended in 1980 at the Houston Astrodome in front of 55,000 people, but in 2019, while still enjoying a productive career as a writer/producer in television, he decided to hit the road once more. Why? “I missed the connection with the audience,” Shaun said recently. “And I felt like our story was unfinished; that we all had more to share.” Shaun returned to the stage with an evening of music and storytelling. To his astonishment, the response was phenomenal; people of all ages came out to see him, packing venues throughout the country. After recently selling out five shows at New York’s famed “54 Below,” the critic from “Broadway World” summed it up this way: “We haven’t seen this man, this entertainer, in live concert for four decades, and we want to. We never stopped wanting to. So, we all went. And the voice is still there. The voice is still powerful. The voice is still full of emotion, texture, color, and technique … Every song is well sung, expertly played on a variety of guitars and keyboards, and magnificently backed up by a crackerjack band featuring killer vocals from some of the musicians … The setlist Cassidy has hung on the structure of his script is the right setlist for the story being told. And the story is being told in exactly the way it should be told – not one moment should be changed. The show is a dream, just as it is, teen or otherwise. Shaun Cassidy, welcome home. We missed you and are so happy to have you back.”

Doors open - 7:00 p.m. | Show starts - 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: Premium Reserved - Sold Out | Regular Reserved - $76 | VIP Tables - Sold Out | Meet & Greet - $109

Click here to purchase tickets.