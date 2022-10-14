× Expand Shawn Spencer Shawn Spencer

Put your dancing shoes and enjoy an evening of dancing and incredible Jazz and Blues at the Floyd Center for the Arts! Shawn Spencer and the Improvisers will be performing in the Center’s Community Hall on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 7:00 pm. Food & Drink will be available throughout the evening. Ticket sales are available online at floydartcenter.org/concerts & by visiting or calling the Center at 540-745-2784.

Shawn Spencer is the vocalist for Star City Swag, a group based in Roanoke, VA, that harkens to a bygone era of classic blues and jazz. Drawn to the elegance and sophistication of jazz greats like Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Nancy Wilson, Spencer pays homage to these Sovereign Sirens.

The Improvisers features Chris Prokosch on Bass, Tom Floyd, Piano; Scott Walter, Trumpet; Lou Madsem, Saxaphone; and Robbie Vaughan, Drums