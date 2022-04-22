Shemekia Copeland with Sugaray Rayford
Jefferson Center 541 Luck Avenue SW #221 , Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Two past-season favorites will light up our Shaftman Performance Hall for a night of burning blues music. Soulful and passionate, Shemekia Copeland will perform music from her new record ‘Uncivil War’ and Sugaray Rayford is sure to electrify via unrelenting, first-rate, GRAMMY-nominated contemporary blues music.
