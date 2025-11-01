Sherwood Memorial Park's Run for Donuts 5k & Fun Run

× Expand Courtesy Sherwood Memorial Park

Join Sherwood Memorial Park for our 9th Run for Donuts 5k & Fun Run! Fun for the whole family and a great opportunity to support a great cause!

This year's event will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia who provide an environment of love, community, and hope to families of seriously ill children. RMHC-SWVA programs give a family with a sick child what they need most – each other.

The run utilizes the paths within Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem.

WHO DOESN’T LOVE DONUTS?!?

All participants will get to enjoy a yummy donut at the finish line. Eating donuts is not required; however, it will be a lot of fun if you do!

2025 Event Details:

EARLY REGISTRATION – ends September 30, 2025