Sherwood Memorial Park's Run for Donuts 5K and Fun Run

*EARLY REGISTRATION PRICING ENDS SEPTEMBER 30!

Join SHERWOOD MEMORIAL PARK for our 7th RUN FOR DONUTS 5k & FUN RUN!

Fun for the whole family & a GREAT opportunity to support a GREAT cause!

This year will be benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia which provides an environment of love, community, and hope to families of seriously ill children. RMHC-SWVA programs give a family with a sick child what they need most – each other.

We will utilize the paths within Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem.

WHO DOESN'T LOVE DONUTS?!?

All participants will get to enjoy Munchkins along the course route and pick out a yummy Donut to munch on at the finish line. Eating donuts is not required, however, it will be A LOT of fun if you do!

COSTUME CONTEST, have fun with the run & wear your sprinkle colors or anything donut themed!

~ 5K runners receive a Knit Beanie Hat* & Finisher Medal

~ Fun Run runners/walkers receive a Knit Beanie Hat*

*Beanies guaranteed to all entries received prior to September 30th; otherwise, subject to availability (1st come 1st serve).

OVERALL top three (3) in male and female; PLUS top three (3) 5k finishers - male & female in each age category: 9 and under, 10-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79, 80 & over.