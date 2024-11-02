Sherwood Memorial Park's Run for Donuts 5K and Fun Run

× Expand Ronald McDonald House Charities Southwest Virginia

Join SHERWOOD MEMORIAL PARK for our 8th RUN FOR DONUTS 5k & FUN RUN!

Fun for the whole family & a GREAT opportunity to support a GREAT cause!

This year will be benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia who provides an environment of love, community, and hope to families of seriously ill children. RMHC-SWVA programs give a family with a sick child what they need most – each other.

The run utilizes the paths within Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem.

WHO DOESN’T LOVE DONUTS?!?

All participants will get to enjoy Munchkins along the course route and pick out a yummy Donut to munch on at the finish line. Eating donuts is not required, however, it will be A LOT of fun if you do!

2024 Event Details:

EARLY REGISTRATION – ends September 30, 2024

$25 – Run for Donuts 5k

$15 – Run for Donuts Fun Run

REGISTER TODAY!

COSTUME CONTEST, have fun with the run & wear your sprinkle colors or anything donut themed!

~ 5K runners receive a Knit Beanie Hat* & Finisher Medal

~ Fun Run runners/walkers receive a Knit Beanie Hat*

*Beanies guaranteed to all entries received prior to September 30th; otherwise, subject to availability (1st come 1st serve).

OVERALL top three (3) in male and female; PLUS top three (3) 5k finishers – male & female in each age category: 9 and under, 10-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79, 80 & over.

Packet pick-up will take place at RunAbout Sports – Roanoke on Friday, November 1st from 11am – 6:00pm, then at the event at Sherwood starting at 8am. Parking and event entrance is off of Lynchburg Turnpike in Salem, VA.

Interested in Sponsorship Opportunities contact Teri Nance directly at (540) 857-0770 or tnance@rmhouse.net.

REGISTER TODAY – early registration ends Sept. 30th

View this year’s Sponsorship Opportunities.