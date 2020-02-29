× Expand TMA Learn this Japanese dyeing technique!

Shibori is a Japanese dyeing technique that involves strategic folding, twisting, and binding of fabric that is then dyed in indigo, creating beautifully unique patterns. Whether you are a fan of geometric shapes or more organic forms, this workshop will cover it all. Please bring a few items to dye: 3-5 items to test your patterns and 3-5 items for your “final drafts”. Natural fibers like white cotton that have been washed and dried will work well. Clothing, curtains, tapestries, napkins, and tablecloths are just a few items you could bring. This workshop will provide an overview of basic folds, twists, and binds, as well as a few more advanced takes on this traditional dyeing method. Bring your items to dye, wear your messiest clothes, and be ready to experiment! Instructor: Mariam Foster. Cost: $40, $32 members. Pre-register online at: www.taubmanmuseum.org/programs/museumschool, over the phone at: 540-342-5760, or in person at 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011.