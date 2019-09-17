With Special Guests: Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria, Savage After Midnight

Reaching far beyond any genre or label, Shinedown’s uplifting anthem “GET UP” - which has become a crossover hit at Hot AC after spending several weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart - has quickly became a beacon of light for listeners around the globe, offering an urgent and universal message of hope, empathy and encouragement that has been connecting with those going through hardships of all types and those supporting loved ones who may be struggling. Speaking to the human spirit in a time of need, “GET UP” was born from a very personal place, inspired by Brent watching his friend, Shinedown bassist Eric Bass, deal with clinical depression. Shinedown recently released a stunning new piano version of the song, propelled by the undeniable power of front man Brent Smith’s voice. PRESS HERE to listen to “GET UP (Piano Version).”

“GET UP” has racked up more than 38 million streams, landed the band on Live with Kelly and Ryan, and was heard during the Walter Payton Award during the Super Bowl Pregame show among other television spots. Garnering praise from the likes of HuffPost, Salon, Rolling Stone, Consequence of Sound, Buzzfeed, Parade, Grammy.com, Popdust, No Depression and more with key playlisting on Spotify and Apple Music, “GET UP” broke a new record for Shinedown giving the band the most Rock Airplay Top 10s ever and their 13th #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs Chart (the second most in the history of the chart, tied with Van Halen).