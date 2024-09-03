× Expand Roanoke Public Libraries Shining a Light on Christiansburg Institute Exhibit Reception

The special exhibit "Shining a Light on Christiansburg Institute" tells the story of Christiansburg Industrial Institute. Originally established by the Freedmen’s Bureau in 1866 and later supervised by notable educator Booker T. Washington, Christiansburg Institute educated thousands of African American students in Southwest Virginia for a century. It witnessed the United States’ attempt at Reconstruction, the successful installation of Jim Crow, and school desegregation and the Civil Rights Movement. Explore its history through featured artifacts, such as artwork, photographs, newspapers, and more.

Join the Gainsboro Branch Library and explore the exhibit at the opening night reception on September 3rd at 6pm and hear from the Christiansburg Institute, Inc.'s Executive Director, Chris Sanchez, followed by a panel discussion with Christiansburg Institute alumni. Light refreshments will be served.

The exhibit will be available for viewing at the Gainsboro Branch Library from September 3rd - 27th.