Shop and Sip Holiday Preview Event

It’s time for THE FIRST LOOK at some of the merchandise that will be making its way to Thee Draper Village for the holidays! Grab a friend for a fun night of shopping and holiday cheer.

The event will allow all attendees to preview and purchase new merchandise items while they shop and sip throughout the evening.

Featuring:

— Complimentary Hors D'oeuvres

— Complimentary Gift Wrapping (one gift wrapped for every $25 spent)

— Wine Tastings in the Marketplace

— Wine, Beer, and Christmas Sangria

— Live Music by Frank and Flip (6pm-8pm)

— Raffles, Prizes, and Great Sales!!

Come sip, shop, and hang with us!

For any inquiries or concerns, call (540) 994-5659 ext. 4.

3054 Greenbriar Rd., Draper, VA 24324

DraperIsForDreamers.com