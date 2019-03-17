Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2019 CFVA

A WEE PARADE IS PLANNED ST PATRICK’S DAY - CLIFTON FORGE, VA.

Clifton Forge is hosting The Shortest Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in the Alleghany Highlands, March 17.

Get your best green outfit ready and assemble at 3PM, rain or shine, at Bannon’s Irish Inn at 411 E. Ridgeway Street. We will eat – Irish Soda Bread - We will drink - Green Punch- And- we will be merry while competing in the Ugliest Knees Contest.

So all you lads and lassies be sure to wear your kilt. Then we will parade across Ridgeway Street to Jack Mason’s Tavern and Brewery at 400 E. Ridgeway Street to lift a glass in toast to St. Patrick and to each other.

Green beverages and St Patrick Day Food specials will be available for your enjoyment.