Showtimers Presents "Echoes" by N. Richard Nash

to

Showtimers Community Theatre 2067 McVitty Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia

Two young people build a paradise of happiness in an asylum, only to have it shattered by the intrusion of the outside world. As they struggle to determine the difference between illusion and reality, their effort is lightened by shared love and pretend games. 

Directed by Sally Miller

“Echoes” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

Info

Showtimers Community Theatre 2067 McVitty Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia
Theater & Dance
540-774-2660
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Showtimers Presents "Echoes" by N. Richard Nash - 2023-02-23 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Showtimers Presents "Echoes" by N. Richard Nash - 2023-02-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Showtimers Presents "Echoes" by N. Richard Nash - 2023-02-23 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Showtimers Presents "Echoes" by N. Richard Nash - 2023-02-23 00:00:00 ical