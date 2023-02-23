Showtimers Presents "Echoes" by N. Richard Nash

× Expand Showtimers Community Theatre

Two young people build a paradise of happiness in an asylum, only to have it shattered by the intrusion of the outside world. As they struggle to determine the difference between illusion and reality, their effort is lightened by shared love and pretend games.

Directed by Sally Miller

“Echoes” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com