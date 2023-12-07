Showtimers Presents: "Lost in Yonkers"

Showtimers Community Theatre 2067 McVitty Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia

Lost in Yonkers is Neil Simon’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning bittersweet comedy about the trials and tribulations that test family ties. Reeling from the loss of their mother, two brothers, Arty and Jay, must navigate through the dysfunction within their family, while learning lessons in love, accountability and the importance of familial responsibility. 

Theater & Dance
540-774-2660
