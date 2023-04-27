Showtimers Presents "The Women" by Clare Boothe Luce

This acid-wit comedy is set in the world of the high society wives of New York in the 1960s and features an ensemble cast of women. Filled with strong, colorful, comedic characters and an abundance of witty dialogue, The Women is wickedly fun while also being a scathing commentary on the life of the superficial socialite and the lengths women were forced to resort to when their lives depended on a well-made marriage.

Directed by Jamie Stewart