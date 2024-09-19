Shrek the Musical

× Expand Berglund Center

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek….” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Yes, your favorite ogre is back in the hilarious stage spectacle based on the Oscar®-winning, smash hit, DreamWorks animated film. Tony Award-winning duo Jeanine Tesori (music) and David Lindsay-Abaire (book) revisit their first collaboration to deliver a more intimate and engaging experience – a joyful, colorful SHREK that leans into the humanity in all of us that celebrates our differences. With all-new original direction and choreography by Danny Mefford (Choreographer, Dear Evan Hansen) filled with lush orchestrations, this reimagined production brings the show back to its roots – giving it a new kind of love emphasizing the importance of loving ourselves and one another.

Ticket Prices: $78, $58, $38

Parking: $10.00

Show Start time: 7:30pm, Doors At: 6:30pm