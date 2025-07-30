× Expand Courtesy Mill Mountain Theatre 2025 Season Rack Cards - 1

Shrek, The Musical (Theatre for Young Audiences version) is a family-friendly adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, based on the beloved animated film. Join Shrek, a lovable ogre, on his quest to rescue Princess Fiona, who has a surprising secret of her own. Along the way, Shrek teams up with a comical donkey and faces off against the scheming Lord Farquaad, learning about friendship, love, and self-acceptance. Filled with catchy songs, hilarious characters, and an uplifting message that being different is something to celebrate, this version is perfect for young audiences and a fun adventure for the whole family.

Show times: Wednesday through Saturday - 6:30 p.m. | Thursday, Saturday & Sunday - 1:00 p.m.

Ticket prices: $23.00 - $30.75 | Purchase tickets here.

For Groups of 10 or more use Promo Code: GROUP or click here.

For Groups of 50+ call (540) 342-5748.