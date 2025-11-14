Shwayze: The Wasted Sunset Tour

× Expand Courtesy 5 Points Music Sanctuary

5PTS is thrilled to welcome the feel-good vibes of Shwayze to The Sanctuary this November with bangin' support from The Quasi Kings and Twin Fin.

Shwayze is an American artist known for blending hip-hop and alternative sounds with laid-back vibes and a unique perspective. Since his debut, Shwayze has consistently captivated audiences with his relatable storytelling, delivering both feel-good anthems and introspective tracks. His latest album, Shwaycation, showcases his dedication to pushing creative boundaries while staying true to the essence of his music.

Beyond his musical career, Shwayze is pursuing exciting television and film projects. As an independent artist, he continues to carve his path with authenticity, evolving from a beachside vibe-maker to a cultural staple in the modern music scene.

Shwayze’s journey is a testament to staying inspired and evolving without compromise. His music resonates deeply with fans, creating lasting connections and a loyal community that grows with each new chapter.

---

Formed in Columbus, OH in the Spring of 2016, the The Quasi Kings have quickly “cemented [their] place as the sprawling, multi-instrumental next generation of Columbus reggae.” (Columbus Dispatch). The band, led by brothers Zach (vocals, saxophone, percussion) & Benny Coleman (vocals, bass), varies in age, musical backgrounds, and taste, leading to a worldly & distinctive collage. Their premier offering, 2018’s Throwaway Culture EP, features catchy hooks, tight vocal harmonies, and a unique blend of reggae, rock, and hip-hop. Their latest album, Eye of the Storm, takes things a step further with songs like “Booze”, a raucous Sabbath inspired tune, and the dubby, horn driven “Cut It Out”. Their live shows are high energy, captivating and ever-evolving. The Quasi Kings have had the privilege to play with the likes of Stick Figure, Rebelution, Sublime, Steel Pulse, Tropidelic, Badfish, Fortunate Youth, Third World, Israel Vibration, Dark Star Orchestra & more. Visit thequasikings.com for tour dates & more info.

---

Twin Fin is a rock band based out of Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. The group initially bonded over their shared love of surfing and music. Twin Fin started by playing in living rooms and backyards around the island of O’ahu and quickly graduated to playing sold out venues of more than 750 people. Their music is described as catchy surf rock with a healthy sprinkle of country and reggae. After their first tour in 2025, Twin Fin signed with Feel Good Media, a Los Angeles- based management agency. This year they are planning on touring more on the mainland and bringing their music to the lower 48 and recording new songs.

Doors: 6:30PM | Show: 8:00PM

Tickets:

General Admission (All Ages) - $26.90, Standing room only

Mobility Accessible Admission (All Ages) - $26.90, MORE INFO

Stool Seating (All Ages) - $34.46, Tall stool seats arranged at tables of 6-8 people on the main floor

Bench Seating (All Ages) - $45.26, MORE INFO

Mezzanine Seating (All Ages) - $45.26, MORE INFO

PURCHASE TICKETS