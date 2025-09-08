Sicard Hollow w. Jacoozy

× Expand Courtesy 5 Points Music Sanctuary

Fearless improv on tap when Sicard Hollow brings another FIRE performance to The Sanctuary for the holidays with Jacoozy on support.

Nashville’s psychedelic punk-grass rockers, Sicard Hollow, grew up sick of any existing institution telling them who and what to be. Now, as they navigate adulthood, they’re equally tired of the music institutions telling them what their music should sound like—so they dunked it in patchouli and a skate-and-destroy ethos that brings an enduring sound into the modern age.

Jacoozy is a five-piece band originally formed in Boone, North Carolina, now making waves from their home base in Asheville. Blending rock, funk, jazz, and alternative, Jacoozy crafts a sound that's both eclectic and unmistakably their own. With a lineup of seasoned musicians—guitarists Killian Wright and Will Fentress, drummer Pauly Scott, keyboardist Isaac McMurry, and bassist Ramon Garcia—the band is known for their dynamic improvisation, tight musicianship, and high-energy live performances that leave audiences hooked.

Born from loose jam sessions, Jacoozy has evolved into a formidable touring act, building a devoted fanbase throughout the region. Their electrifying live shows and genre-bending style set them apart, offering listeners a fresh sonic experience every time they take the stage.

Their upcoming record, Still Afloat (set for release in Fall 2025), marks the next chapter in the band's creative journey. The album captures the full spectrum of Jacoozy's growth, with tracks ranging from spontaneous weekend compositions to long-awaited fan favorites from their earliest live sets. Still Afloat embodies where Jacoozy is now rooted in improvisation, shaped by the road, and always pushing forward.

Doors: 6:30PM | Show: 8:00PM

Tickets:

General Admission (All Ages) - $21.51, Standing room only

Mobility Accessible Admission (All Ages) - $21.51, MORE INFO

Stool Seating (All Ages) - $29.06, Tall stool seats arranged at tables of 6-8 people on the main floor

Bench Seating (All Ages) - $39.86, MORE INFO

Mezzanine Seating (All Ages) - $39.86, MORE INFO

