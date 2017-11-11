Sidecar Saturday: Personalized Purses & Bags

Register Now

Are you mom or dad’s little sidecar? If so, come along with them to the Museum today for "Sidecar Saturday" where you get to be the one in the driver’s seat!

Get your hands messy creating fun works of art, explore different materials and styles, and make new friends while your parents take their own class or enjoy the galleries.

This Saturday, we'll customize tote bags so you can hold your prized possessions and show off your creativity at the same time! During this 90-minute class at the Museum you'll learn a variety of embroidery techniques and check out the exhibition Tangled: Fiber Art Now! as inspiration for your own stylish creation.

Class participants will even get to enjoy free play in Art Venture, our hands-on creativity center for kids, to round out what is sure to be a fun-filled Saturday morning!

Registration requested, but drop-ins welcome, too!

$8 per child

*Note: This class is the perfect complement to Making It With Mimosas, offered at the same time!