Sidecar Saturday: Sculpt Your Style

5-13 years old

Register Now

Are you mom or dad’s little sidecar? If so, come along with them to the Museum today for "Sidecar Saturday" where you get to be the one in the driver’s seat!

Get your hands messy creating fun works of art, explore different materials and styles, and make new friends while your parents take their own class or enjoy the galleries.

This Saturday, we'll make wearable artwork to show off your personality and creative side! Enjoy a 90-minute class at the Museum while making Sculpey clay pendants and beads for a fashionable necklace, or choose to make a Sculpey creature keychain instead!

Class participants will even get to enjoy free play in Art Venture, our hands-on creativity center for kids, to round out what is sure to be a fun-filled Saturday morning!

Registration requested, but drop-ins welcome, too!

$8 per child

*Note: This class is the perfect complement to Making It With Mimosas, offered at the same time!