Sidewalk Art Show
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
This annual benefit infuses downtown Roanoke with energy, excitement, and creativity, attracting 10,000 shoppers over the weekend! Don't miss your opportunity to exhibit in this premier destination for fine art shopping, scheduled for June 1-2, 2019.
Submission categories include: original paintings, prints, watercolors, etchings, mixed media, photography, fine craft and sculpture.
