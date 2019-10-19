Silent Films with The Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Accompanied live by the twelve piece Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra (hailed as "the premier American ragtime orchestra" by the Washington Post), Jefferson Center welcomes a presentation of silent films to its Shaftman Performance Hall Stage.  Travel back to the roaring 20s with us and see classics as they would have been screened originally, with beautiful authentic musical scores in this performance perfect for music and film fans alike. READ MORE at peacherineragtime.com

540.345.2550
