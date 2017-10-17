The Man from Aldersgate: A Dramatic Musical Based on the Life & Music of John & Charles Wesley
Greene Memorial United Methodist Church 402 Second Street SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Experience the life and times of John Wesley, the man who rode of 250,000 miles to bring spiritual renewal to England and America!
Presented by the combined choirs of Greene & Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Churches with Orchestra
Info
Greene Memorial United Methodist Church 402 Second Street SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map