Sinkland Farms 2nd Annual Wine Festival is Saturday and Sunday, September 21-22 from 11am-5pm, with wine tastings from Virginia wineries and the local distillery J.H. Bards. Sinkland Farms Wine Festival will be the weekend before the Pumpkin Festival, including our 5-acre corn maze, live music, food trucks, farm animals, kids zone activities including a giant jump pad, ropes course, spider climber, and more.

Saturday, Sept. 21 live music with Last Chance Band 1-4pm.

Sunday, Sept. 22 live music with Dirt Road Breakdown 1-4pm.

Wineries: Daring Wine Company, Notaviva Winery, Dobbins Hollow Winery & Cidery, Virginia Mountain Vineyards, and Woods Acre Wine

Food Trucks: Big Daddy’s BBQ, Thai Spice Yanisa Kitchen, Hangrcy Clover

When: September 21-22

Saturday and Sunday, 11am-5pm

Where: Sinkland Farms

3060 Riner Rd

Christiansburg, VA 24073

Admission:

Tasting admission is $25

Non-tasters, designated drivers, children admission is $15

Ages 3 and under free

Details at https://sinklandfarms.com/wine-festival

Tickets at https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/sinkland-farms-wine-festival-2024