Sinkland Farms 33rd Annual Pumpkin Festival Sundays

× Expand Sinkland Farms Sinkland Farms 33rd Annual Pumpkin Festival

Sinkland Farms 33rd Annual Pumpkin Festival

Enjoy 6 weekends (Fri-Sun) Sept 27 - Nov 3, jam-packed with activities, live music, food trucks, arts & crafts vendors, and fun for the whole family. Hayrides to the pumpkin patch, make your way through a mind boggling 5-acre corn maze, and visit with Sinkland's farm animals. We feature Ride-a-Rescue horseback trail rides, pony rides, a huge kid’s zone with a barrel train ride, giant slide, kids zip line, giant jump pad, spider rope climber and many games. Kids of all ages can see tractors and our other farm equipment. Some attractions at extra charge. Have your face painter design a specialty to wear throughout the day. Plus, enjoy live music with beer & wine on the terrace, and food trucks on-site.

When: Sept 27-Nov 3

Fridays 4pm-8pm (with limited activities)

Saturdays and Sundays 10am-5pm (with full schedule)

Where: Sinkland Farms

3060 Riner Rd

Christiansburg, VA 24073

Admission:

Fridays - $12 per person, $11 seniors, military & first responders, free for children 3 and under

Saturdays/Sundays - $15 per person, $14 seniors, military & first responders, free for children 3 and under

Groups of 10 or more receive $1 off each General Admission ticket when purchased online.

Details: https://sinklandfarms.com/pumpkin-festival

Tickets: https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/sinkland-farms-pumpkin-festival-2024