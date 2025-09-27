× Expand cs Sinkland Farms 34th Annual Pumpkin Festival

Enjoy 6 Pumpkin Festival weekends (Thu-Sun) Sept 25 - Nov 2 at Virginia's Favorite Fall Festival and 3rd Best Pumpkin Patch in the Nation by USA Today, varieties of pumpkins and sunflowers, live music, food trucks, arts & crafts vendors, and fun for the whole family. Go on a hayride to the pumpkin patch, make your way through a mind boggling 5-acre corn maze (voted 6th Best Corn Maze in the Nation by USA Today), and visit with Sinkland's farm animals. We feature a huge Kid’s Zone with a barrel train ride, giant slide, kids zip line, giant jump pad, spider rope climber and many games. Kids of all ages can see tractors and our other farm equipment. Some attractions at extra charge. Have our face painter design a specialty to wear throughout the day. Find your next favorite treasure at Art in the Barn. Adults can enjoy live music with beer & wine on the terrace, and food trucks on-site. Plus, the closing Pumpkin Festival weekend features Sinkland's 3rd Annual Wine Festival on Nov 1st and 2nd.

Angels of Assisi Adoption Event - Sept 27, noon-3pm

Punkin' Chunkin' will be slinging pumpkins with their catapult on Saturday, Oct 11th and Sunday, Oct 12th.

Saturdays and Sundays always provide plenty of entertainment such as blacksmith and chainsaw demonstrations, watching pig races, A Capella groups from Va Tech, visits with the Scarecrow, PumpkinTron, Spiderman and the Fairytale Princess. The festival grounds include the area's most noted Arts & Crafts vendors and Pop-up Boutiques. You can enjoy Ride-a-Rescue horseback trail rides and pony rides (extra cost).

When: Sept 25-Nov 2

Thursdays and Fridays 4pm-8pm (with limited activities)

Saturdays and Sundays 10am-5pm (with full schedule)

Where: Sinkland Farms

3060 Riner Rd

Christiansburg, VA 24073