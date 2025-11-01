Sinkland Farms 3rd Annual Wine Festival
to
Sinkland Farms 3060 Riner Rd, Roanoke, Virginia 24073
Courtesy Sinkland Farms
Sinkland Farms 3rd Annual Wine Festival is Saturday and Sunday, November 1-2, 2025, from 11 am - 5 pm, with wine tastings from Virginia wineries and the local distilleries J.H. Bards. Sinkland Farms Wine Festival will be the closing weekend of the Pumpkin Festival and admission to the Pumpkin Festival is included! Enjoy hayrides to the 3rd Best Pumpkin Patch in the Nation, our 5-acre corn maze, live music, food trucks, arts & crafts vendors, farm animals, kids zone activities, and more. Find your next favorite treasure at Art in the Barn. Plus on Sunday Caricature Artist - Kyle Edgell, Caricature Artist, and Certified Humor Professional will be on-site for your caricature portraits!
Wineries
- Daring Wine Company
- Notaviva Winery
- Dobbins Hollow Winery & Cidery
- Twisted Pines Farm & Vineyard
- Muddy Paws Winery
- Woods Acre Winery
Featured Distilleries
- Saturday - Brady’s Distillery from Roanoke, VA
- Sunday - JH Bards Distillery from Blacksburg, VA
Live Music
- Saturday, November 1 - Live music with Dirt Road Breakdown, Blues-Rock from SWVA. Lee Worley and Bob Chew bring you rocking Americana in a unique duet you'll think is a full 4-piece band. Originals and covers with a sound that makes them their own that gets swampier by the day.
- Sunday, November 2 - Live music with Blue Ridge Revival, a rock n’ roll band based in Wytheville, VA. Formed in 2023, they have drawn sonic comparisons to Led Zeppelin, Bad Company, Tom Petty and Greta Van Fleet. They bring a sound to the stage full of pure energy and excitement.
Food Trucks
- Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck
- Bella Events Charcuterie Cart
- Big Daddy’s BBQ
- Thai Spice Yanisa Kitchen
- Hangrcy Clover
- The Traveling Table
- Green Leaf Vegan Kitchen
- Naynay’s Grab and Go
- Top Dawgs Mobile
- Driftwood Catering
Admission (includes admission to the Pumpkin Festival):
- Tasting admission - $25
- Non-tasters, designated drivers, children admission - $20
- Ages 3 and under are admitted free
Details at https://sinklandfarms.com/wine-festival
Tickets at https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/sinkland-farms-wine-festival-2025