Sinkland Farms 3rd Annual Wine Festival is Saturday and Sunday, November 1-2, 2025, from 11 am - 5 pm, with wine tastings from Virginia wineries and the local distilleries J.H. Bards. Sinkland Farms Wine Festival will be the closing weekend of the Pumpkin Festival and admission to the Pumpkin Festival is included! Enjoy hayrides to the 3rd Best Pumpkin Patch in the Nation, our 5-acre corn maze, live music, food trucks, arts & crafts vendors, farm animals, kids zone activities, and more. Find your next favorite treasure at Art in the Barn. Plus on Sunday Caricature Artist - Kyle Edgell, Caricature Artist, and Certified Humor Professional will be on-site for your caricature portraits!

Wineries

Daring Wine Company

Notaviva Winery

Dobbins Hollow Winery & Cidery

Twisted Pines Farm & Vineyard

Muddy Paws Winery

Woods Acre Winery

Featured Distilleries

Saturday - Brady’s Distillery from Roanoke, VA

Sunday - JH Bards Distillery from Blacksburg, VA

Live Music

Saturday, November 1 - Live music with Dirt Road Breakdown, Blues-Rock from SWVA. Lee Worley and Bob Chew bring you rocking Americana in a unique duet you'll think is a full 4-piece band. Originals and covers with a sound that makes them their own that gets swampier by the day.

Sunday, November 2 - Live music with Blue Ridge Revival, a rock n’ roll band based in Wytheville, VA. Formed in 2023, they have drawn sonic comparisons to Led Zeppelin, Bad Company, Tom Petty and Greta Van Fleet. They bring a sound to the stage full of pure energy and excitement.

Food Trucks

Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck

Bella Events Charcuterie Cart

Big Daddy’s BBQ

Thai Spice Yanisa Kitchen

Hangrcy Clover

The Traveling Table

Green Leaf Vegan Kitchen

Naynay’s Grab and Go

Top Dawgs Mobile

Driftwood Catering

Admission (includes admission to the Pumpkin Festival):

Tasting admission - $25

Non-tasters, designated drivers, children admission - $20

Ages 3 and under are admitted free

Details at https://sinklandfarms.com/wine-festival

Tickets at https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/sinkland-farms-wine-festival-2025