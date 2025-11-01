× Expand Sinkland Farms Sinkland Farms 3rd Annual Wine Festival

Sinkland Farms 3rd Annual Wine Festival is Saturday and Sunday, November 1-2 from 11am-5pm, with wine tastings from Virginia wineries and the local distilleries J.H. Bards. Sinkland Farms Wine Festival will be the closing weekend of the Pumpkin Festival and admission is included! Enjoy hayrides to the 4th Best Pumpkin Patch in the Nation, our 5-acre corn maze, live music, food trucks, arts & crafts vendors, farm animals, kids zone activities, and more. Find your next favorite treasure at Art in the Barn. Plus on Sunday Caricature Artist - Kyle Edgell, Caricature Artist, and Certified Humor Professional will be on-site for your caricature portraits!

Wineries:

• Daring Wine Company

• Villa Appalaccia Winery

• Dobbins Hollow Winery & Cidery

• Twisted Pines Farm & Vineyard

• Muddy Paws Winery

• Woods Acre Winery

• Mattaponi Winery

Featured Distilleries:

• Saturday - Brady’s Distillery from Roanoke, VA

• Sunday - JH Bards Distillery from Blacksburg, VA

Live Music Saturday - Dirt Road Breakdown - Blues-Rock from SWVA. Lee Worley and Bob Chew bring you rocking Americana in a unique duet you'll think is a full 4 piece band. Originals and covers with a sound that makes them their own that gets swampier by the day.

Live Music Sunday, Nov. 2 - 21 Blackbirds - a rock n’ roll band based in Wytheville, VA. Formed in 2023, they have drawn sonic comparisons to Led Zeppelin, Bad Company, Tom Petty and Greta Van Fleet, they bring a sound to the stage full of pure energy and excitement.

Food Trucks: Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck, Bella Events Charcuterie Cart, Big Daddy’s BBQ, Thai Spice Yanisa Kitchen, Hangrcy Clover, The Traveling Table, Green Leaf Vegan Kitchen, Naynay’s Grab and Go, Top Dawgs Mobile, Driftwood Catering, Countryman Jamaican Grill, La Shunca

When: November 1-2

Saturday and Sunday, 11am-5pm

Where: Sinkland Farms

3060 Riner Rd

Christiansburg, VA 24073

Admission (Pumpkin Festival admission included):

Tasting admission is $25 online/$30 at the gate

Non-tasters, designated drivers, children admission is $20

Ages 3 and under free

Wine Festival Details at https://sinklandfarms.com/wine-festival

Tickets at https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/sinkland-farms-wine-festival-2025