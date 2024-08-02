Sinkland Farms 4th Annual Sunflower Festival
to
Sinkland Farms 3020 Riner Rd., Christiansburg, Virginia
Sinkland Farms
Sinkland Farms 4th Annual Sunflower Festival
Enjoy 3 weekends August 2-18 jam-packed with activities!
1. Acres of summer sunflowers
2. Kidz Zone full of fun - face painting, giant slide, playground, play stations, barrel rides, & so much more
3. Shop local with artisans and crafters
4. Farm-ily Animals
5. Pony Rides
6. Visit the cottage shop - full of goodies including ice cream
7. Live music
8. Line dancing
9. Special discounts for professional photographers
10. Taste a variety of foods from local food trucks
11. Beer & wine on the terrace
When: August 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18
Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays 3-9pm
Admission: $12 adults, $10 kids 4-12, free for kids 3 and under
Admission includes: parking, 1 Sunflower per adult ticket, access to sunflower fields and walking trails, local vendors, access to food trucks, live music, Kidz Zone, games, learning stations, and more!
Details: https://sinklandfarms.com/sunflower-festival
Tickets: https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/sinkland-farms-sunflower-festival-2024
Where: Sinkland Farms
3060 Riner Rd, Christiansburg, VA 24073
Voted “Most Unique Festival” by Blue Ridge Country Magazine, Sinkland Farms Sunflower Festival is the perfect addition to your family’s summer vacation plans! As always at Sinkland, there will be something fun for every age!