Sinkland Farms Easter Eggs-Travaganza
Sinkland Farms 3020 Riner Rd., Christiansburg, Virginia
Sinkland Farms Easter Eggs-Travaganza
New this Spring! Sinkland Farms Easter Eggs-Travaganza!
April 1st & 2nd, 11am-5pm
Easter Egg Hunt and visit the Easter Bunny!
Enjoy baby farm animals, Kidz-Zone playground, special kid’s activities, and face painting. Join the Music Sing-along, Kid’s Karaoke, and Story Time! Dress-up for the Princess and Superhero Parade with prizes. Parents can listen to music, explore Arts & Crafts vendors, enjoy beer, wine, food trucks and more.
Come for the Egg Hunt, and stay for the festivities!
Visit SinklandFarms.com for tickets & info.
$10 per person, free for babies 23 months and under, $9 Seniors, Military & First Responders
3060 Riner Rd
Christiansburg, VA 24073
https://sinklandfarms.com/easter-eggstravaganza