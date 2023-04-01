Sinkland Farms Easter Eggs-Travaganza

Sinkland Farms 3020 Riner Rd., Christiansburg, Virginia

New this Spring! Sinkland Farms Easter Eggs-Travaganza!

April 1st & 2nd, 11am-5pm

Easter Egg Hunt and visit the Easter Bunny!

Enjoy baby farm animals, Kidz-Zone playground, special kid’s activities, and face painting. Join the Music Sing-along, Kid’s Karaoke, and Story Time! Dress-up for the Princess and Superhero Parade with prizes. Parents can listen to music, explore Arts & Crafts vendors, enjoy beer, wine, food trucks and more.

Come for the Egg Hunt, and stay for the festivities!

Visit SinklandFarms.com for tickets & info.

$10 per person, free for babies 23 months and under, $9 Seniors, Military & First Responders

3060 Riner Rd

Christiansburg, VA 24073

https://sinklandfarms.com/easter-eggstravaganza

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
