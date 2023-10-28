× Expand Sinkland Farms Sinkland Farms Halloween Party and Costume Contest

DRESS UP, DANCE, AND PARTY!

Sinkland Farms will host a Halloween Party and a Costume Contest with CASH PRIZES with a live DJ on Saturday night Oct 28 - playing your favorite tunes!

The Halloween Party Saturday starts at 7 PM

$10.00 Admission and

18 YEARS OLD + WELCOME!

DRINKS SERVED ON THE TERRACE

Food Trucks 5 - 7 PM

THREE BEST COSTUME PRIZES

FIRST Prize: Best Overall, $300

SECOND Prize: Best Home Crafted, $200

THIRD Prize: Most Unique, $100

Contest judged around 8:30 PM

Tickets: https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/halloween-costume-dance-party-2023