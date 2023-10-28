Sinkland Farms Halloween Party and Costume Contest
Sinkland Farms 3020 Riner Rd., Christiansburg, Virginia
DRESS UP, DANCE, AND PARTY!
Sinkland Farms will host a Halloween Party and a Costume Contest with CASH PRIZES with a live DJ on Saturday night Oct 28 - playing your favorite tunes!
The Halloween Party Saturday starts at 7 PM
$10.00 Admission and
18 YEARS OLD + WELCOME!
DRINKS SERVED ON THE TERRACE
Food Trucks 5 - 7 PM
THREE BEST COSTUME PRIZES
FIRST Prize: Best Overall, $300
SECOND Prize: Best Home Crafted, $200
THIRD Prize: Most Unique, $100
Contest judged around 8:30 PM
Tickets: https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/halloween-costume-dance-party-2023