32nd Annual Pumpkin Festival

Our Patch Has Been Rated #1 in the Commonwealth Year-After-Year by Virginia Tourism

Our annual Pumpkin Festival is truly something to write home about! We are celebrating our 32nd anniversary during the 2023 season and are making sure this will be a year to remember. Attracting folks from miles around, we bring out the best of the farm during our traditional pumpkin harvest. While our pumpkin patch is the star of the show, we offer six weekends jam-packed with activities, music, food, and fun you won’t want to miss.

Enjoy fall festivities at Sinkland and our Pumpkin Festival unlike any other! Listen to live music, explore local vendors, or tour our grounds on horseback (or ponyback!). Even the pickiest eaters will find something to sink their teeth into. Taste authentic southern barbeque, kettle corn, hand-dipped ice cream, and more. Grown-ups will enjoy a sampling of local beer and wine. Finding a one-of-a-kind souvenir is simple, but getting out of the corn maze is no easy feat!