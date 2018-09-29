Price: $10.00 to $20.00 —$10 per person, $8 seniors and military, Kids under 3 FREE

Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival, voted as the #1 Best Pumpkin Patch in Virginia, is celebrating its 27th year and has become regionally noted as a "family tradition" for many. The festival has something for everyone: from hayrides to the pumpkin patch, a corn maze, pony rides, horseback trail rides, farmyard animals, live local music (2 stages, 10 bands and 20 shows), special kids zone with giant slides, Sinkland’s own craft beer and wine tastings, home cooked goodies, ice cream, kettle korn, coffee bar, interesting demonstrations, arts and crafts, football and sports viewing, as well as extra special entertainment attractions every weekend. Open for 5 fall weekends, starting September 28-29 and continuing through every October weekend, this is a festival NOT TO BE MISSED. All day fun and a place to purchase all your autumn décor needs. Many sizes and varieties of pumpkins, gourds, and winter squash grown on the farm for sale. No orange pumpkin is over $10, and we have huge ones this year. Check out our website for the entertainment schedule.

Sinkland Farms is the largest and longest running pumpkin festival in the region and has also been voted a BEST FARM TO VISIT, top 10 EPIC WEDDING VENUE in the Commonwealth and BEST FALL FESTIVAL in the region. *www.sinklandfarms.com; sinklandfarms@gmail.com*

Admission is $10 per person, $8 for Seniors/Military, FREE for kids under 3.

Open Fridays: from 4 pm to 8 pm with limited attractions/pay as you go pricing; Saturdays: 10 am to 5 pm; Sundays: NOON to 5 pm.

We are located in Christiansburg, 2 miles off Exit 114, I-81, approximately 10 minutes from Blacksburg and Radford, 20 minutes from Salem, and 30 minutes from Roanoke.

Admission includes: Hay ride, visit through corn maze, farm animal viewing, all live music and additional entertainment, and many kids attractions. Special pricing on pony and horseback rides.