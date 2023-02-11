Sip and Print Adult Workshop

× Expand TMA Marketing an acrylic paint roller for mono printing and screen printing, r A person applying a wonderful red ink to a screen-printing screen.

Bring your Valentine (or Palentine!) and enjoy an afternoon exploring the world of printmaking!

First, you’ll walk the galleries to find inspiration from contemporary print works in the new exhibition Positive Fragmentation: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation.

Then you’ll create Valentine’s cards using a variety of printmaking techniques. One drink ticket is included with your registration.