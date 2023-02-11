Sip and Print Adult Workshop

to

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Bring your Valentine (or Palentine!) and enjoy an afternoon exploring the world of printmaking!

First, you’ll walk the galleries to find inspiration from contemporary print works in the new exhibition Positive Fragmentation: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation.

Then you’ll create Valentine’s cards using a variety of printmaking techniques. One drink ticket is included with your registration.

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Education & Learning
540.342.5760
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Sip and Print Adult Workshop - 2023-02-11 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sip and Print Adult Workshop - 2023-02-11 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sip and Print Adult Workshop - 2023-02-11 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sip and Print Adult Workshop - 2023-02-11 14:00:00 ical