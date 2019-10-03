Sirius Quartet "New World"

"A stellar ensemble that transforms standard chamber music frameworks with exceptional playing, writing, and arranging... the joy and energy with which they play was palpable." —New York City Jazz Record

Internationally acclaimed veterans of contemporary music, Sirius Quartet champions a forward-thinking, genre-defying approach to performing that makes labels like “new music” sound tame. Sirius Quartet’s program, New World, seeks to investigate the personal and political challenges of life in the 21st century. Masterful original compositions are featured alongside exquisitely rendered interpretations of classic songs to create a unique and diverse evening of genre-defying music.

Violinist Gregor Huebner’s award-winning composition New World Nov. 9 2016 is the stunning centerpiece of the program, a critique of our current tumultuous political landscape. Contrasting idyllic, hopeful themes of Dvořák's Largo from New World Symphony with the brutal gestures of Shostakovich’s String Quartet no. 8, Huebner encapsulates the changing attitudes towards the immigrant experience in America.

Violinist Fung Chern Hwei’s Beside the Point and Huebner’s #Still confront the ever-present specter of racism that plagues our society, and Chern Hwei’s To a New Day was written in response to the recent elections in Malaysia. With two recent immigrant violinists, the quartet feels—individually and as a group—it is more important than ever to create art that impacts our communities and the world at large. With Huebner’s New World as a centerpiece, the quartet is excited to present a new concert program of original compositions and covers that reflect on today's uncertainty and instability while, in the end, leaving the audience with a feeling of hope.