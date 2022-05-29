Sky High Reggae Presents: Etana

Join us for a sensational evening of roots Reggae music with two time GRAMMY nominated independent reggae artist Etana. Hailing from Kingston, Jamaica, this singer, songwriter, song producer and humanitarian brings inspiration and female strength to the local stage.

Her debut studio album, The Strong One, released in June 2008 featured her first hit single, “Wrong Address,” which reached the number one position on multiple Jamaican charts, followed by her second major hit, “Roots.” 2008 also saw Etana nominated for the MOBO Awards Best Reggae category.

Her 2014 album, I Rise, was Etana’s first US Billboard number one album making her the first female to top the Reggae Billboard Chart in 15 years. She followed in 2018 with Reggae Forever, giving her the honor of being the first female in reggae to top the charts twice in the past twenty years. In 2018 she also became the first female in over twenty years to be nominated for a GRAMMY Award in the Best Reggae Album category. Pamoja, her newest album release, is currently nominated for Best Reggae Album at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards.

Etana was selected by multi-GRAMMY Award winning singer, songwriter and producer Stephen Marley to be the second artist on Celebrating Nina: A Reggae Tribute to Nina Simone. Etana shines with a rendition of Simone’s 1969 civil rights movement anthem “Young, Gifted and Black.”