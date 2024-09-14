Skydog - Allman Brothers Tribute

× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

Experience the magic of The Allman Brothers music beneath the starry skies as SKYDOG closes out our 2024 5PTS Outdoors at The Dog Bowl season.

“To be the best damn Allman Brothers tribute band in the world,” remarks Jeremy Simmons with a tinge of well-earned confidence when speaking on the mission of the renowned SKYDOG.

Comprised of Virginia natives, the band admirably revives the music of the late brothers with a palpable passion that is so gleamingly apparent. As a band that has been performing since 2009, SKYDOG has earned a following that ranges from a nostalgic fanbase reminiscing on the Fillmore East years to an ecstatic crowd of rhythm and blues, rock, jazz, classic country and sheer music appreciators.

The idea of a band that entirely paid homage to one of the most iconic bands of their era has been in discussion amongst Simmons for decades. In 2009, the Simmons brothers and close friends brought that passionate dream into fruition. Following their initial formation, SKYDOG has since been living on the euphoric high that is inherent in the band’s performances. “As Duane would say, when you’re "hittin' the note", there’s no better feeling” says Simmons in a conversation that makes it obvious he’s doing what he loves. With the high energy of their crowds propelling the band to perform with an uninhibited perseverance, SKYDOG thrives in the beautifully unmatched experience that is innate in their shows.

SKYDOG embodies what it means to be fervidly passionate about what they do: performing art that resonates with people. And they “have a damn good time doing it.

”Preserving in the face of doubt when questions like, “can we pull this off?” and “can a group of guys come together and make this magic?” arose; SKYDOG has been on a rocking highway of resurrecting performances. With uplifting arrangements that are integral to the sound of the Allman Brothers, SKYDOG is a band that represents the traits of brotherhood, revitalized output and musical dexterity. - Anna Menendez.

If it’s vintage Allman’s you crave, look no further, Skydog is it.

FREE Hearing Tests courtesy of Roanoke Valley Speech & Hearing Center

Our 2024 season is once again presented by the fine folks at Ridge View Bank.

This series would not be possible without our generous sponsors and supporters like you!

Thank you to our Dog Lover Sponsors: Innovative Insurance, Integrated Imaging, Roanoke Regional Airport, Room For Improvement, and TCB Auto Recovery & Removal.

Big up to our Snoop Dog Tent Sponsor: Beards & Buds

Gratitude goes out to our Dog Whisperer Sponsors: Better Sofas, Dominion Risk Advisors, Inc., Double Envelope, Lawson Realty Group, Lionberger Construction, Marsh McLennan Agency, The Norm Sells Roanoke & Beyond Team Powered by Keller Williams Realty, Roanoke, Parker Design Group, Priority Irrigation, Renewal By Andersen of Central VA & Roanoke, Scott Avis MKB Realtors, and Wells Fargo Advisors, Woodland Hills Community

Much love to our In-Kind Sponsors: Black Dog Salvage, Blue Ridge Residential, Cox, Herc Rentals, Kinsey Sign, Layman Distributing, Roanoke Valley Speech & Hearing Center, Salem Cycle Center, Salem Printing, Scratch Biscuit Company, and The Sign Factory, TIDY Serivces, Two Roosters Kettle Corn, WNRN Charlottesville

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.