Slayer "The Final Campaign"

THE FINAL COUNTDOWN BEGINS: SLAYER ANNOUNCES THE FINAL CAMPAIGN, THE LAST LEG OF ITS FAREWELL WORLD TOUR

SALEM CIVIC CENTER NOVEMBER 5, 2019

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 12

Primus, Ministry, and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals Will Support on All Dates

"If Slayer does retire, there will never be a replacement, and there will never be anyone like them ever again." Phoenix New Times

On Saturday, November 2, 2019, Slayer - Tom Araya/bass and vocals, Kerry King/guitars, Gary Holt/guitars, and Paul Bostaph/drums - will set off on The Final Campaign, the seventh and final leg of its farewell world tour. Accompanying Slayer for this last ride are Primus, Ministry and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals performing a vulgar display of Pantera. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 12 at 10 AM local; limited VIP packages will be available.

Slayer's Final World Tour began on May 10, 2018 with the band's intention to play as many places as possible, to make it easy for the fans to see one last Slayer show and say goodbye. By the time the 18-month trek wraps on November 30, the band will have completed seven tour legs plus a series of one-off major summer festivals, performing more than 140 shows in 30-countries and 40 U.S. states.

Slayer's Final World Tour has been a wild ride. Three bus drivers, four truck drivers, and a crew of 32 have traveled all over the world to set the stage for this farewell. At most shows, Slayer's pyro expert set off 160 pounds of propane and 10 liters of 99% isopropyl alcohol, prompting the Phoenix New Times reviewer to comment on the "eyebrow-singeing pyrotechnics that could be felt even 10 rows behind the pit." In Toronto, one die-hard fan was ejected from the concert before Slayer took the stage, so jumped into Lake Ontario (that surrounds the Budweiser Arena) and swam back to the venue.

"The sheer physicality of their show was something to behold and was yet another indication that while the band may be calling it a career, they are going out on top, playing at their absolute best," wrote Andy Lindquist for the SF Sonic, and Guy D'Astolfo with the Youngtown Vindicator ended his review with this: "After the final note, Tom Araya stood alone, scanning the crowd...forging a mental imprint of the moment. After a minute or two, he went to the microphone and said, 'I'm going to miss you guys.' Then he exited and the lights went up."

Tickets for Slayer - The Final Campaign - go on sale Friday, July 12, at 10 a.m. Tickets are $45, $65 and $85, and a special VIP package is available for $199. Preferred parking also is available for $5.

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. They also can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.