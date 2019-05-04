The Smith Mountain Lake Brews & Tunes Festival, Saturday, May 4th from 1pm – 7pm at the Smith Mountain Lake YMCA on 293 FirstWatch Drive, Moneta. 20 local and regional craft breweries and cideries representing 60 craft beers. Enjoy live music and check out over 60 quality craft and food vendors. Rain or Shine! No coolers allowed. Children 6 and under free.