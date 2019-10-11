Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour
Smith Mountain Lake 16430 Booker T. Washington Highway, Moneta, Virginia
Come spend a day (or three!) at Smith Mountain Lake at the 29th annual Charity Home Tour. Visit eight beautiful homes, accessible by car or by boat, in communities all around the lake. Proceeds benefit eight charities that serve people in the local region. The tour operates rain or shine on Friday and Saturday, 10 - 5, and Sunday, 1 - 5.
Info
Charity & Fundraisers, Home & Garden, Outdoor