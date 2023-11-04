Smith Mountain Lake Fall Chili and Craft Festival

× Expand Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023

TIME: Gates open at 11 a.m. with tastings from noon to 2 p.m. Awards at 3:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Bridgewater Plaza

TICKETS: $10 per person with kids 5 and under admitted free. Tickets sold only at the gate with cash and credit cards accepted.

PARKING: Overflow parking will be at Trinity Ecumenical Church with free shuttle to Bridgewater Plaza.

CONTACT: SML Regional Chamber at 540-721-1203 or estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com