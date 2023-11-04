Smith Mountain Lake Fall Chili and Craft Festival

Bridgewater Plaza 16430 Booker T. Washington Highway, Moneta, Virginia 24121

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023

TIME: Gates open at 11 a.m. with tastings from noon to 2 p.m. Awards at 3:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Bridgewater Plaza

TICKETS: $10 per person with kids 5 and under admitted free. Tickets sold only at the gate with cash and credit cards accepted.

PARKING: Overflow parking will be at Trinity Ecumenical Church with free shuttle to Bridgewater Plaza.

CONTACT: SML Regional Chamber at 540-721-1203 or estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com

Info

Bridgewater Plaza 16430 Booker T. Washington Highway, Moneta, Virginia 24121
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
540-721-1203
Google Calendar - Smith Mountain Lake Fall Chili and Craft Festival - 2023-11-04 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Smith Mountain Lake Fall Chili and Craft Festival - 2023-11-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Smith Mountain Lake Fall Chili and Craft Festival - 2023-11-04 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Smith Mountain Lake Fall Chili and Craft Festival - 2023-11-04 00:00:00 ical