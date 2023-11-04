Smith Mountain Lake Fall Chili and Craft Festival
Bridgewater Plaza 16430 Booker T. Washington Highway, Moneta, Virginia 24121
Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce
DATE: Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023
TIME: Gates open at 11 a.m. with tastings from noon to 2 p.m. Awards at 3:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Bridgewater Plaza
TICKETS: $10 per person with kids 5 and under admitted free. Tickets sold only at the gate with cash and credit cards accepted.
PARKING: Overflow parking will be at Trinity Ecumenical Church with free shuttle to Bridgewater Plaza.
CONTACT: SML Regional Chamber at 540-721-1203 or estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com