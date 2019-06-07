Smith Mountain Lake Invitational Golf Tournament

Google Calendar - Smith Mountain Lake Invitational Golf Tournament - 2019-06-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Smith Mountain Lake Invitational Golf Tournament - 2019-06-07 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Smith Mountain Lake Invitational Golf Tournament - 2019-06-07 11:00:00 iCalendar - Smith Mountain Lake Invitational Golf Tournament - 2019-06-07 11:00:00

Westlake Golf and Country Club 360 Chestnut Creek Drive, Hardy, Virginia

The opening of the spring golfing season at the lake is a much anticipated event by golfers from the surrounding communities.  The tournament will be held Friday, June 7, at The Westlake Golf & Country Club.  This annual event is an excellent way to showcase your company, meet new business prospects and entertain top clients - all while enjoying a day of relaxation on one of the area's finest golf courses.

Info

Westlake Golf and Country Club 360 Chestnut Creek Drive, Hardy, Virginia View Map
540-721-1203
