Smith Mountain Lake Live Music Festival 2022

The Coves Amphitheater is excited to be the main stage for the Smith Mountain Lake Live Music Festival. There will be craft vendors, sponsor booths, and food trucks. Alcohol may be purchased by individuals 21 years of age and older. Your ticket grants you access to the main grounds at The Coves, and also provides a $5 discount for food & drink purchase at Hot Shots, Buddy's BBQ VA, and Portside or Beacon Seafood Pub.

GATES: 2pm | SHOW: 3-9pm

The Lineup:

The Frequency 3-4pm

Karlee Raye Band 4:15-5:15pm

The Jared Stout Band 5:30-6:30pm

Breaking the Chain (A Stevie Nicks Tribute) 6:45-7:45pm

Ripejive 8-9pm

The Frequency: Previously known as The Urge, this band was packing clubs, outside venues and festivals. Now they are renamed, reunited and ready to incite a party. The Frequency Band will entertain you with hits from the 70's, 80's, and 90's.

Karlee Raye Band: When you hear the Karlee Raye Band play, you not only hear the soulful new twists they put on every song, but you can feel the love and passion being poured into every note. The Karlee Raye Band provides a wide variety of music ranging from old school country, to blue, to soft rock, and even ionto pop. No matter what genre you like or what mood you’re in, the Karlee Raye Band guarantees a well rounded show that will keep you on your toes and having a ball.

The Jared Stout Band: From a cross country busking tour to opening for people like Cassadee Pope, Devin Dawson, Phil Vassar, Sister Hazel and Eric Paslay, The Jared Stout Band has made leaps and bounds in just a short time. An incredibly talented band with a variety of instrumentally sound performers, The Jared Stout Band will keep you in awe and soulfully entertained.

Breaking the Chain: A tribute to Stevie Nicks that is a dynamic rock concert experience, with a complete show of costumes, storytelling and polished musicians fronted by the hauntingly talented Desiray Lorain. Making your encounter, "A True Stevie Nicks Experience!"

Ripejive: Instrumental funk and soul from Southwest Virginia, Ripejive is guaranteed to take you on a sound journey for body and mind.