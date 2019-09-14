Smith Mountain Lake Walk to End Poverty

Put Your Best Foot Forward at the 2019 SML Walk to End Poverty

The 2019 SML Walk to End Poverty, honoring those enduring poverty in our region, will be held on Saturday, September 14, at Smith Mountain State Park. This event will assist Lake Christian Ministries in developing more programs and services to fight the growing poverty crisis in our community. Walkers, runners, individuals and teams are welcome, plus friendly competition among teams is invited and encouraged.

The significance of this fundraiser is critical to LCM's mission of providing food, emergency financial aid, clothing and household goods, and counseling services to more than 2,000 Neighbors in need in our community. Even more importantly, it will aid in moving those in need to a life of security, hope and promise of a better future.

We must all come together as a community to end poverty in the SML region. Please join us on September 14 in this effort.