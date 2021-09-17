The festival, which is the Chamber’s largest non-dues fundraiser with proceeds used to grow and develop programs to promote tourism and business in the lake region, is now scheduled for Sept. 17-18, 2022, at Mariners Landing.

Our amazing waterfront site at Mariner's Landing offers stunning views and unmatched ambiance. A true VIP experience awaits with indoor restrooms, indoor & outdoor seating and catered meals from The Landing. Lodging is also available onsite for the ultimate festival experience. Easy access for all visitors by car or boat, with boat slips rentals available.

Established in 1989 the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival is one of the areas largest and most highly anticipated annual events. Over the past 30 years this annual festival has grown and become the major fundraising event for our local Chamber of Commerce which supports our local businesses and community.

This is an age restricted 21+ event and ID will be required for admittance. Event will be held Rain or Shine. No Refunds or Exchanges. No pets are allowed within festival grounds. Artists lineup is subject to change. Please drink responsibly.