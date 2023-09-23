× Expand Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival

WELCOME BACK TO CRAZY HORSE MARINA!

The 2023 Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival is returning to Crazy Horse Marina on Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24. The area’s most popular event will showcase award-winning wineries from all across the Virginia region while also playing host to a variety of food vendors, artisans, musicians, and a beer garden.

Visitors may purchase taster tickets, non-taster tickets, or VIP tickets. (Purchase your taster tickets before August 1 and receive a discount!)

TICKET PRICING

Advance Taster Ticket: (purchased by August 1, 2023) $40

Taster Ticket: (purchased after August 1, 2023) $50

(Taster tickets include a souvenir SML Wine Festival wine glass.)

Non-Taster/Designated Driver Ticket: $20

VIP Ticket: $150

(Includes access to VIP lounge area with hors d’oeurves, beverages, wine, beer, and private VIP bathrooms.)

EVENT UPGRADES

Chalet Rental: Spacious tent with designated private area, tables, and seating. $600 – $1000

Saturday 20 x 20 Chalets are SOLD OUT