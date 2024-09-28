× Expand Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival

Welcome Back to Bernard’s Landing!

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!

After a 17-year hiatus, the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival will return to the stunning grounds of Bernard’s Landing for the next five years, starting Sept. 28-29, 2024.

Make plans to join us for SML’s marquee event, which will offer awe-inspiring lake and mountain views, amazing wineries, talented artisan vendors and awesome live music. More details coming soon!

Ticket Pricing

Advance Taster Ticket: (Purchased Between June 1st and July 31st) $40

Taster Ticket: (purchased after August 1, 2023) $50

(Taster tickets include a souvenir SML Wine Festival wine glass.)

2- Day Advance Taster Ticket: (Purchased Between June 1st and July 31st) $70

2 – Day Taster Ticket: (purchased after August 1, 2023) $90

Non-Taster/Designated Driver Ticket: $20

Advanced VIP Ticket: $125 (Purchased Between June 1st and July 31st)

VIP Ticket: $150 (Purchased August 1st – Event)

(Includes access to VIP lounge area with hors d’oeurves, beverages, wine, beer, and private VIP bathrooms.)

VIP Experience

Event Upgrades

Chalet Rental: Spacious tent with designated private area, tables, and seating. $600 – $1000

Saturday 20 x 20 Chalets are SOLD OUT